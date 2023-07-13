ModernGhana logo
What if we replace our Presidents with well informed A1 chatbot? – Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe wants Ghana presidents replaced with an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to get needed development through good governance.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 12, Mr. Cudjoe suggested Ghana should invent an AI chatbot that would be "fed with all relevant laws and every aspect of Ghanaian life, past and present."

He added that the AI chatbot could vet political aspirants and "declare the party with the most realistic goals, winner."

The unconventional proposal comes amid Cudjoe's frequent critiques of the current government's performance, suggesting his idea is a new approach to Ghana's development.

While the notion of an AI leader may seem far-fetched, the policy thinker believes the technology could potentially be more effective if programmed with Ghana's laws.

