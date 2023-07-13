ModernGhana logo
Gyekye Quayson’s criminal trial persecution not prosecution; we’ll stand by him till the end – Minority Leader

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has accused the government of persecuting Assin North MP Gyekye Quayson through daily court trials.

Mr. Gyakye Quayson is facing charges of forgery and perjury related to his election in 2020, which the Supreme Court annulled over dual citizenship issues this year.

The Minority Leader lamented that Mr Quayson is "going to court every day" despite being elected by the people of Assin North.

He contended that the embattled legislator was prevented from performing his duties as an MP for 14 months through "proxies of government."

"The intention of this government is to deny the people of Assin North representation and a voice in Parliament," Forson stated.

Dr. Ato Forson indicated that the minority will stand in solidarity with Quayson, saying they will continue to boycott parliamentary proceedings.

“The government will have to choose between us joining in doing their business or us going to court daily in solidarity with our members.

“This is the first activity we are undertaking to signal that we are not happy with what is being done. We may escalate it going forward next week,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, “Boycott is part of the democratic tools that MPs can use to express their disaffection. We are also aware of the constitutional article on absenteeism.”

