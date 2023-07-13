ModernGhana logo
Dampare coup tape: Conversation in leaked audio very worrying; requires forensic investigation — Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader
Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader

A leaked audio plotting to remove Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from his position has sparked outrage in Ghana.

The tape features a senior police officer speaking ill about Dampare and telling some NPP officials that the party can not rig the 2024 elections if he [Dampare] remains as IGP.

In response to the recording, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson is calling for a full investigation into the alleged plot.

The lawmaker in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express, aired on Wednesday, July 12, stated that the conversation heard in the leaked audio is "very worrying" and the issues raised are "treasonable and disrespect to the people of Ghana."

He asserted that Parliament has the resources to conduct a forensic investigation to get to the bottom of the matter.

Mr. Ato Forson contended that he witnessed professionalism from police during the Assin North by-election and believes the NPP simply wants the police to aid it rig the next general elections.

He emphasized the importance of democracy in Ghana and said any attempts to undermine it must be "confronted head-on."

"The conversation in the leaked tape is of worry to us. This is a matter that the nation should worry the nation and Parliament. There must be a forensic investigation.

“The issues raised there are treasonable and disrespect to the people of Ghana. Parliament has the resources to be able to engage any form of assistance in unraveling the matter," Forson stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

