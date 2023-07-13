Leaked tape on Dampare has serious ramifications for constitutional integrity - Col Aboagye

13.07.2023 LISTEN

A Security Analyst, Col. Festus Aboagye (Rtd) has said he shares in the views of those calling for an investigation into the leaked tape capturing an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

He explained that if persons who were previously caught on tape to have made certain pronouncements deemed questionable were invited and questioned, this particular tape ought to be subjected to the same process and be investigated.

“I join those calling for the probe in this mysterious take,” he said on the Ghana Tonight Show on TV3 Wednesday, July 12.

“First of all, there have been earlier instances of audio tapes and the state has invited those involved for questioning so this must be also investigated.

“More importantly, the allegations on this tape have very serious ramifications for constitutional integrity.

“Peddling influence to have the IGP removed, that amounts to subversion of the constitution, the constitution is very clear on how the IGP is removed.”

Parliament has set up a committee to investigate the tape.

This was after the lawmakers debated the issue on the floor of the House on Wednesday.

For instance, Member of Parliament for Okere, Mr Dan Botwe dismissed assertions that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) can help a political party to win an election.

Contributing to a discussion on the leaked tape on the IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, in Parliament on Wednesday, July 12, the former General Secretary of the NPP said that in principle, he is in for any investigation into the said tape.

He said “In 2000, I was the General Secretary of the [NPP] and I was at the Police Quarters at 1 AM, we had to deal with the late IGP Peter Nanfuri. In spite of all that we went ahead and won the election. So to create the impression that an IGP can do something extraordinary and wonderful to assist a party to win an election is wrong.

“If there is a tape and we want it to be investigated, I, in principle, have no problem but to go ahead and give the impression that a particular IGP's presence or not will determine the outcome of the election is wrong.”

This was after Member of Parliament for Builsa North James Agalga had said also on the floor of the House that “These are matters that need to be thoroughly investigated.”

Member of Parliament for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu also indicated that ” Mr. Speaker, it is a truism that there is a leaked tape which leaked tape contains matters relating to the conduct of the IGP and effort and attempts at a conspiracy to seek his removal on the basis of those allegations in that tape.

“Mr Speaker, the primary duty and responsibility of the president and by extension, the Minister of Interior is the safety and security of its citizens which is vested right in the hands of IGP, and by extension to preserve our democracy. Mr Speaker, we collectively want to preserve democracy. So this House must take interest in conducting a thorough forensic audit into the leaked tape in order to establish the veracity or otherwise of what is contained in that tape.”

Speaker Alban Bagbin, in his ruling, said “There is a need for an investigation but going by the Standing Orders I have to give proper direction as to the nature, the type of the investigation. Going by the same Standing Orders 72, the last sentence says the terms of any such proposed statement shall first be submitted to Mr. Speaker.

“So I will urge the maker of the statement to submit in writing the terms of the proposed statements which he just gave us notice of. This will guide me to give the direction as to how the investigation or inquiry be conducted by the appropriate committee of the House.”

The Minister for the Interior Ambrose Dery dismissed reports that stalwarts of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are scheming to remove the Inspector General of Police.

“There is no plot to remove anybody,” he told journalists in Accra on Tuesday, July 11.

He added “I can assure you that I serve a president who is committed and has respect for human rights. Under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo we will make sure that 2024 is peaceful.

“One thing to be sure, 2024 will not be a violent election by anybody and no one will want to thwart the will of the people. If you vote us in, you vote us in, if you vote us out, you vote us out.”

Portions of an audio that allegedly captures the plot to remove Dr Dampare said that “Alhaji, my only problem… this current IGP if we do a mistake and take him to the elections, it will not help us.

“It will not help us at all and I will not mind if the position is not given to me but that man is changed; because he will not help us, he will not help us at all… he won't help the party at all.

“I know there are others who are also good for this position, if I don't get and this man is changed and those people that we think they are our men get I (it is ok)t… Because we need to break this 8.

“That is important, we need to break the 8… Because I wouldn't want doctor to become the flagbearer and then we lose the elections… ” one of the senior officers told the senior NPP members who is believed to be a former regional chairman of the party and now a traditional ruler.”

-3news.com