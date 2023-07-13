ModernGhana logo
13.07.2023 Social News

Don't allow Ghana to be the dumping ground for used goods - UN Resident Coordinator

13.07.2023 LISTEN

United Nations resident coordinator in Ghana H.E. Charles Abani has urged Ghana and Africa to find ways to ensure that the continent does not remain a dumping site for used goods from elsewhere.

He said in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on 3FM Sunrise that if Ghana is going to achieve the cleanest city, then it should commit to ensuring that unwanted goods in other countries are not dumped in Ghana.

“If we are going to become the cleanest city, how do we make a commitment to ensuring that Ghana and other African countries are not the dumping ground for used products in other cities that make those cities look great?” He quizzed.

H.E Abani bemoaned the importation of secondhand clothes which we already know from research that about 50% to 60% of them are just rubbish already.

According to him, part of the flooding and all the pollution confronting the continent stem from plastic waste and secondhand goods. “We know for instance that part of the flooding and pollution that we see on the continent right now stem from significant challenges that arise from single-use plastics.”

He explained that the plastic bottles block the gutters and when the rain falls, floods happen hence the government and all citizens should make a commitment to stop plastic waste just like Kigali.

The diplomat recommended the use of more sustainable, reusable, biodegradable products and an enabling policy environment to ensure it is feasible and practicable to reduce waste.

-3news.com

