EU, others join MOGCSP to commemorate World Day against Human Trafficking

Conflicts, Global Crises, Displacements, and socio-economic inequalities are impacting millions of people worldwide, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation by traffickers.

Human trafficking is referred to as the 'modern-day term for slavery' where women, children, and men are bought and sold, beaten, abused, and sometimes killed as they are traded like commodities on the invisible trafficking markets worldwide.

Globally, over 70 percent of detected victims of human trafficking are women and girls, while nearly one-third are children.

In Ghana, the case is no different. Women and children are mostly exploited by traffickers.

Each year, Ghana joins the rest of the world to commemorate the World Day Against Human Trafficking (Blue Day) on July 30 to improve coordinated efforts and create a platform for awareness-raising campaigns and sensitization on the dangers associated with all forms of exploitation.

To celebrate this day, the Human Trafficking Secretariat (HTS) under the auspices of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MOGCSP) with the support of Expertise France / European Union joined the global world to commemorate the ‘World Day against Human Trafficking’ in Ghana on Tuesday, 11th July 2023 in Accra.

This year's celebration is on the theme: "Ending Human Trafficking: A Collective Responsibility".

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of MoGCSP Hon Lariba Zuweira Abudu at the launch in Accra, Deputy Minister, Hon Francisca Obeng-Mensah said government is committed to fighting against human trafficking in the country; hence needs collective efforts from the media and the general public.

She mentioned media houses in the country need to avoid unnecessary drama while using technology that plays or portrays the experience of the survivors and the activities of human trafficking.

She urged parties working in the field of human trafficking to always adhere to the standard operating procedures established to assist government agencies in meeting set targets and goals, while also encouraging them to refrain from establishing duplicate government organizations.

Ms Linda Asante Adjei, the Vice President of the Ghana Journalists Association noted that the media play a major role in fighting human trafficking.

"The media has a major role to play in shaping our conception of human trafficking. Media outlets can be leveraged to empower victims to speak up and bring the perpetrators to book, however, the media does not always speak about human trafficking in ways that are helpful or even accurate when poorly executed. News sources or social media can have a variety of negative impacts on victims' public perception of trafficking," she stated.

Prof. Angela Ofori-Atta - HTMB on the Government's success, challenges, and the way forward in the fight against human trafficking in Ghana said, MOGCSP together with security services with support from the partner's stakeholders has rescued 3,692 victims of human trafficking since 2017.

Out of this number, 2,322 were children and 1,370 were adults; the majority of these victims engaged in labor-related exploitation while others were in sexual exploitation.

Despite the successes made by MOGCSP and its partners, human trafficking is still a canker.

She noted that ending human trafficking in the country cannot be achieved by the government alone, hence calling on the public to join collaborative efforts to fight this menace.

The European Union Delegation, which was represented by the Head of Sector Governance and Security, Anna Lixi, also reiterated in her statement that the European Union in collaboration with its member states have by far taken protocols to combat human trafficking and is ensuring more efforts to stop the canker.

She underscored EU's astute support and commitment to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and other stakeholders to fight the course.

Other important stakeholders and task forces in the country joined the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to commemorate the day including the Ghana Tourism Federation, Ghana Tourism Authority, Ghana Hotels Association, SKAL International, NGOs in the fight against Human Trafficking, Ghana Civil Aviation among others.