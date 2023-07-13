ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Speaker Bagbin honoured with Suma Adinkra Sword by Suma traditional council

Headlines Speaker Bagbin honoured with Suma Adinkra Sword by Suma traditional council
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been presented with the Suma Adinkra Sword, the highest award of the Suma Traditional Council.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, said Mr Bagbin was also presented with a citation in recognition of his sterling performance.

Odeneho Dr Affram Brempong, the Omanhene of the Suma Traditional Area, presenting the award, indicated that Mr Bagbin’s stance on preserving the culture, values, traditions and customs of the people of Ghana informed the honour.

It said Mr Bagbin in his acceptance remarks, expressed his appreciation to the chiefs and people of the Suma Traditional Area.

712202394134-ptkwn0y442-social-honour-speaker-5

“He also called on the Chiefs and Traditional leaders to be part of the Governance of the country,” it said.

The statement said Mr Bagbin assured Ghanaians that, Parliament would do the right thing to see the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, passed.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minister for Public Enterprises, Mr Joseph Cudjoe Assets of 17 defunct government entities to be sold - Public Enterprises Minist...

2 hours ago

Leaked tape on Dampare has serious ramifications for constitutional integrity - Col Aboagye Leaked tape on Dampare has serious ramifications for constitutional integrity - ...

2 hours ago

Don't allow Ghana to be the dumping ground for used goods - UN Resident Coordinator Don't allow Ghana to be the dumping ground for used goods - UN Resident Coordina...

2 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin honoured with Suma Adinkra Sword by Suma traditional council Speaker Bagbin honoured with Suma Adinkra Sword by Suma traditional council

2 hours ago

Marijuana Bill passed, granting licenses for cannabis cultivation Marijuana Bill passed, granting licenses for cannabis cultivation

2 hours ago

Be mindful of your utterances as a communicator—Richard Ahiagbah slams Malik Basintale ‘Be mindful of your utterances as a communicator’—Richard Ahiagbah slams Malik B...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo wont support grand plot against IGP Dampare; he values his legacy — Sulemana Braimah Akufo-Addo won’t support grand plot against IGP Dampare; he values his legacy — ...

3 hours ago

Leaked IGP tape: NDC has a notoriety for black propaganda and this is one of their antiquated antics — Owusu-Bempah Leaked IGP tape: NDC has a notoriety for black propaganda and this is one of the...

3 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah Government owes GH¢1.5million of COVID-19 free water supplied

3 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin directs leaked IGP audio to be further investigated by bi-partisan committee Speaker Bagbin directs leaked IGP audio to be further investigated by bi-partisa...

Just in....
body-container-line