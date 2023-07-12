Promise to make me a Minister turned into excuses when Akufo-Addo became president – Dr. Apraku

Former Trade Minister Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku has opened up on how he made sacrifices to help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to come to power but did not receive his promised reward.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo promised to make him a Minister when the NPP wrestled power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2016 but instead, he only received excuses.

“Some ministries were mentioned to me, but it never came through. Both before and after the New Patriotic Party came to power. Anytime I made calls to check on the promises made to me, I had only excuses,” Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku said as quoted by 3News.

He continued, “In 2012, I was in charge of security and then 2016, I was the campaign manager. I worked tirelessly to help the President ascend the throne but when he came to office, I was not given any position in government."

Despite his disappointment, the former Trade Minister notes that he is not bitter and maintains a very good friendship with President Akufo-Addo.

“I have kept my friendship with the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I always attended to him whenever he came to the ECOWAS, and even picked him up at the airport anytime he was on a visit…The president always asks if I was happy with my position at the ECOWAS,” Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku said.

As President Akufo-Addo’s second term in office nears its end, the former Minister of Trade has decided to be his replacement.

He is one of 10 aspirants aiming to become the next flagbearer and leader of the New Patriotic Party.

He has already been cleared by the vetting committee to contest as announced by the NPP leadership on Wednesday, July 12.