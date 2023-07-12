ModernGhana logo
12.07.2023 Headlines

Plot to oust Dampare: NDC likely behind leaked recording – NPP

NPP Communications Director, Richard AhiagbahNPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah
12.07.2023 LISTEN

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reacted to the leaked audio recording revealing the alleged plot for the sacking of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

In a lengthy audio that has gone viral on social media, a man said to be a Police Commissioner is heard discussing with a politician a plot to sack the current IGP to help the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) rig the 2024 general elections.

This has become topical in both social and traditional media with calls for an investigation into the matter.

Speaking to Asempa on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Wednesday, July 12, the Communications Director of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah denied the alleged involvement of his party.

According to him, it won’t be surprising if it later comes to light that the recording is the doing of the opposition NDC.

“We haven't asked any police officer to plot against Dampare. I won't be surprised if the leaked tape came from the NDC,” Richard Ahiagbah said.

The NPP Communications Director further argued that without a doubt his party will win the 2024 General Elections without the help of the IGP.

“We don't need any IGP in order to win an election. We would win election 2024 without any mayhem or machinations,” Richard Ahiagbah indicated.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

