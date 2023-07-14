Teachers and authorities escaped unhurt in Binduri Community Day SHS students riot

Teachers and authorities in Binduri Senior High School in Binduri of the Upper East Region escaped unhurt by rioting students on Tuesday, July 11.

The students in the morning staged a riot against school authorities over the shortage of food in the last two months.

Students on Tuesday 11 July boycotted classes and went on rampaging to display their frustration and anger.

The rampaging students nearly hurt and destroyed properties belonging to the school, but the timely intervention of the GES director and his officials calmed the situation.

The school has been temporarily closed down by the Binduri district director of education to prevent further escalation.

The students indicated that the caterer of the school stopped giving them food on 29th May 2023 and has since not returned to the school to cook.

Speaking to the media, some of the students indicated that since 29th May 2023, the school caterer has not stepped foot at the school, less talk of cooking for them.

The students have therefore vented their anger with the school authorities, telling them to, as a matter of urgency, solve the food shortage issue for them to be in school

John Jagre Soka, the District Director of Education, temporarily shut down the school to avert other unforseen situations.

The year three students are only allowed to stay in school to complete their mock examinations.