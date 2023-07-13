ModernGhana logo
Speaker Bagbin directs leaked IGP audio to be further investigated by bi-partisan committee

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin was informed of the leaked recording of a conspiracy to remove the IGP.

According to the Speaker of Parliament, he will refer it to a committee for investigations.

He said, “I will urge the maker of the urgent statement to submit in writing the terms of the proposed statement which he just gave us notice.”

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin stated the written statement will guide him “to give the direction as to how the investigation or inquiry be conducted by the appropriate committee of the House”.

The leaked audio reveals a top police officer telling one Alhaji of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) the need to oust Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from office to pave way for the party to rig election 2024.

Meanwhile, the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga, has rejected explanations by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, that the persons were only blowing hot air.

The Builsa North MP has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to probe those behind the audio and bring them to book.

“First of all, the Minister doesn’t appear to be sure of who the persons are, those who were caught plotting to subvert the will of the Ghanaian people in 2024 to merely assure us that nothing untoward will happen,” he said on Ghana Tonight on Tuesday, July 11.

He later added: “The president, if you ask me, is the person who must put in the mechanism to ensure that those who are behind it are brought to book.”

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

