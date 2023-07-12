NPP likely to suffer in 2024 polls due to economic difficulties — Kwame Pianim

Kwame Pianim, renowned Ghanaian economist

Renowned Ghanaian economist Kwame Pianim has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is likely to suffer electorally in the 2024 general elections due to the difficult economic conditions.

The NPP is hoping to make history by winning a third consecutive presidential term in 2024.

However, Mr. Pianim believes the party's chances are slim due to the poor state of the economy.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi TV's Eyewitness News, Mr. Pianim said "It's going to be difficult [for NPP] in 2024."

He explained, "It's going to be difficult to get the economy back, and to make sure we put in place processes that make it difficult to go back to where we are."

According to him, “Madness will be defined as repeating the same processes and expecting to get the same results. If we don't change drastically how we develop and as the Romans will say make haste slowly, we have to cut our coats according to our clothes.”

Mr. Pianim emphasized the need for prudent use of limited resources and eliminating corruption.

"We have to make sure the monies we get, we will get value for money. And that all the procurement agencies, value for money audit, we scrap all of them.

"Because they provide avenues for people to just take monies and we need to get it off, incompetence and corruption, those two are important. The management of the economy is not too difficult if there’s no corruption," he said.

The respected economist, who served under former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration commended the NPP youth for championing the difficult task of "Breaking the 8" despite the challenges.

However, the prevailing economic hardships and dissatisfaction among Ghanaians will make it an uphill task for the NPP, according to Mr. Pianim's assessment.