Speaker Bagbin to refer IGP leaked tape saga to bi-partisan committee

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has reacted to the leaked audio tape brought to his attention by the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

The tape captures some senior officials of the police and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hatching plans to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The Speaker, upon knowledge about the tape, indicated that he will refer it to a committee for investigations.

This comes after Mr Armah-Kofi Boah filed an urgent statement over the issue on Wednesday, July 12.

Mr Bagbin told the House, “I will urge the maker of the urgent statement to submit in writing the terms of the proposed statement which he just gave us notice.”

The former Member of Parliament (MP) said the written statement will guide him “to give the direction as to how the investigation or inquiry be conducted by the appropriate committee of the House”.

He, therefore, directed the Ellembelle MP to submit a written statement on the issue.

Already, the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga, has rejected explanations by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, that the persons were only blowing hot air.

The Builsa North MP has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to probe those behind the audio and bring them to book.

“First of all, the Minister doesn't appear to be sure of who the persons are, those who were caught plotting to subvert the will of the Ghanaian people in 2024 to merely assure us that nothing untoward will happen,” he said on Ghana Tonight on Tuesday, July 11.

He later added: “The president, if you ask me, is the person who must put in the mechanism to ensure that those who are behind it are brought to book.”

—citinewsroom