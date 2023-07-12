ModernGhana logo
New judge adjourns Opuni trial to July 25

New judge adjourns Opuni trial to July 25
The trial of former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni has been adjourned to July 25, 2023 after a new judge was assigned to the case.

His Lordship Justice Aboagye Tandoh is the third judge to be assigned to the case.

This comes after the court of appeal overturned the decision of Justice Anokye Gyimah who recently took over the case not to adopt proceedings under the first judge to handle the case, Justice Hornyenugah.

Justice Anokye Gyimah, however, was recently reassigned, and the case was given to a new Judge, Justice Aboagye Tandoh.

The parties, after making their first appearance before Justice Aboagye Tandoh since the development, informed him of the decision of the court of appeal.

Lawyers for Opuni, however, served notice of intention to further make an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The judge adjourned the case to July 25, for the parties to request for the records of the ruling to pave the way for a continuation of the trial.

—citinewsroom

