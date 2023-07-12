GNECC holds 2nd Regional General Meeting in Bono East Region

The Bono East Regional Chapter of the Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC), a civil society group has held its annual general meeting to champion the course of quality education in the region.

The Coalition is focused on motivating individuals to channel their energies to promote quality basic education for all, irrespective of gender, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed or social or economic status including persons living with disabilities as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

Mr Thomas Benarkuu Bono East Regional Coordinator who made this known on Tuesday at the 2 nd Regional general meeting at Kintampo of the Bono East Region noted that the GNECC was missioned to influence policies of institutions at the local, regional, national and international levels of governments towards ensuring quality basic education for all by working with Civil Society Organizations and communities.

He further explained that the purpose of the meeting was to update members on the state of the network, identifying opportunities and leveraging on them for effective advocacy, indicating that it was also aimed at strengthening the local base of the network by identifying training gaps to improve on membership skills among other things.

Mr Benarkuu in a presentation threw light on the updates from GNECC national secretariat and the current happenings in the education sector. There was an open forum for members to discuss issues and after which three main working groups including Media and Advocacy, Research, Resource mobilization were formed to assist the executives to work effectively.

He urged members to leverage their social capital with media and other organizations who are willing to support GNECC to carry out its activities at no cost.

The Regional Coordinator disclosed that four members, including Ahenbronoso Foundation in Techiman, Mission Link Foundation in Nkoramza, GHANECARE in Atebubu and MIHOSO International Foundation are committed to supporting GNECC in advocacy.

Alhaji Baba Tanko Executive Director of Holy City Foundation advised members to try and pay their dues to help GNECC function effectively.