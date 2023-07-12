Don’t drink perfect ice drinking water, aqua link drinking water and leaders drinking water – FDA warns public

12.07.2023 LISTEN

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has taken action against Samdoe Enterprise, a water-producing company located at Community 18, Spintex Road.

The activities of the company have been suspended and its premises shut down.

The action was taken by the Food and Drugs Authority after it found the company to be operating without a license.

In a press release from the FDA, it raised alarm about the unhygienic manufacturing facility while cautioning the public against buying Perfect Ice Drinking Water, Aqua Link Drinking Water, and Leaders Drinking Water.

“The premises of Samdoe Enterprise was closed down as the company has been engaged in the production and distribution of unregistered brands of water products in an unlicensed, unhygienic manufacturing facility.

“The unregistered water products are as follows: (i) Perfect Ice Drinking Water; (ii) Aqua Link Drinking Water; and (iii) Leaders Drinking Water.

“The public is therefore cautioned not to consume the unregistered brands listed above,” parts of the release from the FDA issued on Wednesday, July 12 said.

During its inspection of Samdoe Enterprise, the FDA Team uncovered major safety and quality issues, including operation in an unsuitable wooden structure, the presence of open drains with algae and fungi growth, dirty filters, and no pest control regime.

Consumers who have already purchased Perfect Ice Drinking Water, Aqua Link Drinking Water, and Leaders Drinking Water are urged to immediately dispose of them.

Meanwhile, retailers and distributors are also requested to withdraw all these brands from the market.