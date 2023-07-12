ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ketasco: All flags fly at half-mast in honour of late NSMQ star

Social News Ketasco: All flags fly at half-mast in honour of late NSMQ star
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

All flags at the Keta Senior High Technical school (Ketasco) are flying at half-mast from Monday, July 10, in honour of the late former National Science and Maths Quiz contestant, James Lutterodt.

Mr Innocent Augustt, Headmaster of the school disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the school’s management committee were deliberating to give the brilliant student a befitting burial.

“We were doing our 58th annual Southern Zonal Inter-Schools competition, when the devastating news broke,” he said.

Key among their plans Mr Augustt stated, would be a vigil on Friday night being part of activities in remembrance of the former student.

Lutterodt was a member of Ketasco’s 2021 NSMQ squad, together with Bright Senyo Gadzo, and Francisca Lamini that raised the flag of Ketasco and the whole of Volta Region high as they remained the first SHS from the region to climb up to the top.

Lutterodt was a level 200 Computer Science student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

His demise was all over social media from Monday, July 2 after his father had confirmed his death.

GNA

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful Smaller government size sends message of seriousness to Ghanaians — Kwabena Agya...

4 hours ago

Inflation increases to 42.5 Inflation increases to 42.5%

4 hours ago

EOCO cracks down on 150 illegal online loan platforms threatening customers with death EOCO cracks down on 150 illegal online loan platforms threatening customers with...

4 hours ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Ablakwa petitions World Bank to investigate US$48million Ascend Scandal

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo wants to use pliant, partisan Jean Mensa-led EC to manipulate 2024 elections – Mahama Akufo-Addo wants to use ‘pliant, partisan’ Jean Mensa-led EC to ‘manipulate’ 202...

4 hours ago

Justin Koduah Frimpong No MP will be imposed on constituents– Justin Kodua

4 hours ago

FDA suspend activities of Samdoe Enterprise for unregistered water products FDA suspend activities of Samdoe Enterprise for unregistered water products

4 hours ago

Takoradi: Police allegedly tear beads of married woman with husband arrested Takoradi: Police allegedly tear beads of married woman with husband arrested

4 hours ago

NPP paid Bawumia's salary while in opposition – Alan's spokesperson reveals NPP paid Bawumia's salary while in opposition – Alan's spokesperson reveals

5 hours ago

Dr. Konadu Apraku, NPP flagbearer aspirant High, misplaced government spending caused Ghana’s economic crisis — Dr. Konadu ...

Just in....
body-container-line