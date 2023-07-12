ModernGhana logo
‘Following Gyakye Quayson to court is an irresponsible behavior’ — Lawyer Ampaw blasts NDC MPs

Renowned lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, has strongly criticized the decision of NDC Members of Parliament (MPs) to boycott Parliamentary proceedings in support of their colleagues involved in legal battles.

The NDC MPs have been boycotting sessions in Parliament to show solidarity with Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, James Gyakye Quayson of Assin North, and Alhaji Collins Dauda of Asutifi South, who are currently facing various court trials.

Expressing his disapproval on Neat FM’s ‘Me Man Nti” show monitored by ModernGhana News, Lawyer Ampaw questioned the effectiveness of such actions in addressing the challenges faced by constituents.

He described the action of the NDC MPs as irresponsible for neglecting their parliamentary duties.

He said, "It shows how irresponsible some of our MPs have reduced Parliament to.

“You were voted to go to Parliament and conduct your work as MPs. There are a lot of bills to be passed.

“If you're not irresponsible, will you leave your work and say you're going to support your colleague in court?” he questioned.

He continued, “Is it part of your parliamentary duties? Is Gyakye Quayson's problems part of the challenges in your constituency?

“It is the highest irresponsible behavior of every MP," Lawyer Ampaw added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

