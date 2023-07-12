Smaller government size sends message of seriousness to Ghanaians — Kwabena Agyapong

NPP flagbearer hopeful Kwabena Agyapong says having a small size government with fewer ministries will send a strong signal to Ghanaians that the party is serious about transforming the country.

Mr Agyapong, launching his campaign on Tuesday, July 11, said bloated government must end.

"It's not about the quantum of money you save by downsizing the government, but the moral message you send to the Ghanaian people that you are serious about what you are doing," he said.

If elected NPP flagbearer and president, Mr Agyapong promised to implement smaller government of 54 ministers as a first step in economic transformation.

"We'll cut down the government. I'll work with a 54 ministerial team and that’s a stark departure from what we’ve used in the 4th Republic," Mr Agyapong stated.

He said it was important for leaders to lead by example, citing the large government perks enjoyed by officials.

"Cut down the government perks in Ghana right now, it appears people enjoy government perks more than the work that they are supposed to do," he noted.

Mr Agyapong said a smaller, leaner government would free up resources for youth programs, entrepreneurship and economic rebuilding.

"It’s not about rhetoric or sloganeering. It’s about real cuts that would ensure that you can free the resources that we require," he stressed.