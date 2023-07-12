ModernGhana logo
12.07.2023 Headlines

Ablakwa petitions World Bank to investigate US$48million Ascend Scandal

12.07.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has taken steps for the US$48 million Ascend deal allegedly awarded by Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful without going through the proper channels to be investigated.

Last week, the Minority MP in a post on his Facebook page disclosed that he has a document confirming that the Minister of Communications had awarded the US$48 million contract without approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

After several back and forths with the Minister of Communication on social media, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has now petitioned the World Bank to investigate the contract.

The petition was filed successfully on Tuesday, July 11, by the North Tongu MP.

“Yesterday, I successfully petitioned the World Bank & World Bank Ghana Office to launch investigations into the litany of irregularities, misrepresentation, insider dealing & conflict of interest relating to the US$48million Ascend Scandal and how that was used to fraudulently secure a US$49.5million World Bank funded eTransform project which was also awarded to Ascend under an AirtelTigo/Ascend JV,” Ablakwa noted in a post on Facebook on Wednesday.

In his expose on the scandal, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa expressed concern about how Ascend Digital Solutions owned by a Nigerian cabal has raided the Communications sector in Ghana and grabbed all juicy contracts in the sector under exceedingly opaque circumstances.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
