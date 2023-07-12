ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

EOCO cracks down on 150 illegal online loan platforms threatening customers with death

Headlines EOCO cracks down on 150 illegal online loan platforms threatening customers with death
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has cracked down on about 150 illegal online loan application platforms that were threatening and harassing loan defaulters, Executive Director Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah said in a statement.

"These unlicensed online loan platforms resort to death threats and sharing of private customer data without consent in a bid to recover loans," Addo-Danquah’s statement on Wednesday, July 12 said.

In a joint operation with the Bank of Ghana and Cyber Security Authority this week, EOCO arrested 425 people, including three foreigners, and seized over 600 phones and 22 laptops allegedly used in the illegal loan operations.

"We will not allow these unscrupulous online loan shops to continue operating illegally and harming Ghanaians," Addo-Danquah said, adding, "We urge the public to only take loans from licensed financial institutions."

The crackdown comes amid concerns of aggressive loan recovery tactics employed by some online loan apps, including the circulation of borrowers' contact lists and intimate photos without consent.

Addo-Danquah vowed EOCO will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to enforce laws and safeguard Ghana's financial sector.

"We will not relent in our effort to rid the system of illegal online loan platforms," she stressed.

Find a full copy of the statement below;

712202314035-k5grj7u3h1-2eb9265d-e682-45c3-9464-323115319021.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Inflation increases to 42.5 Inflation increases to 42.5%

2 hours ago

EOCO cracks down on 150 illegal online loan platforms threatening customers with death EOCO cracks down on 150 illegal online loan platforms threatening customers with...

2 hours ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Ablakwa petitions World Bank to investigate US$48million Ascend Scandal

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo wants to use pliant, partisan Jean Mensa-led EC to manipulate 2024 elections – Mahama Akufo-Addo wants to use ‘pliant, partisan’ Jean Mensa-led EC to ‘manipulate’ 202...

2 hours ago

FDA suspend activities of Samdoe Enterprise for unregistered water products FDA suspend activities of Samdoe Enterprise for unregistered water products

2 hours ago

Takoradi: Police allegedly tear beads of married woman with husband arrested Takoradi: Police allegedly tear beads of married woman with husband arrested

2 hours ago

NPP paid Bawumia's salary while in opposition – Alan's spokesperson reveals NPP paid Bawumia's salary while in opposition – Alan's spokesperson reveals

3 hours ago

Dr. Konadu Apraku, NPP flagbearer aspirant High, misplaced government spending caused Ghana’s economic crisis — Dr. Konadu ...

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Tagging Akufo-Addo corrupt unrelated, reckless, beyond the tale – Ahiagbah takes...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Vetting Committee clears all 10 aspirants to contest in primaries NPP flagbearer race: Vetting Committee clears all 10 aspirants to contest in pri...

Just in....
body-container-line