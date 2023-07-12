EOCO cracks down on 150 illegal online loan platforms threatening customers with death

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has cracked down on about 150 illegal online loan application platforms that were threatening and harassing loan defaulters, Executive Director Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah said in a statement.

"These unlicensed online loan platforms resort to death threats and sharing of private customer data without consent in a bid to recover loans," Addo-Danquah’s statement on Wednesday, July 12 said.

In a joint operation with the Bank of Ghana and Cyber Security Authority this week, EOCO arrested 425 people, including three foreigners, and seized over 600 phones and 22 laptops allegedly used in the illegal loan operations.

"We will not allow these unscrupulous online loan shops to continue operating illegally and harming Ghanaians," Addo-Danquah said, adding, "We urge the public to only take loans from licensed financial institutions."

The crackdown comes amid concerns of aggressive loan recovery tactics employed by some online loan apps, including the circulation of borrowers' contact lists and intimate photos without consent.

Addo-Danquah vowed EOCO will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to enforce laws and safeguard Ghana's financial sector.

"We will not relent in our effort to rid the system of illegal online loan platforms," she stressed.

Find a full copy of the statement below;