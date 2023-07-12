FDA suspend activities of Samdoe Enterprise for unregistered water products

12.07.2023 LISTEN

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has suspended the activities of Samdoe Enterprise, a water-producing company located at Community 18, Spintex Road.

This move comes in response to the company's production and distribution of unregistered brands of water products in an unlicensed and unhygienic manufacturing facility.

The premises of Samdoe Enterprise have been closed down to ensure compliance with regulatory standards. The FDA's Inspection Team discovered significant safety and quality issues during their investigation, including operating in an unsuitable wooden structure, open drains contaminated with algae and fungi growth, dirty filters, and a lack of proper pest control measures.

The FDA, in a statement, emphasised the potential risks associated with consuming the unregistered water products manufactured by Samdoe Enterprise. The unregistered brands of water products identified are: (i) Perfect Ice Drinking Water; (ii) Aqua Link Drinking Water; and (iii) Leaders Drinking Water.

In light of these findings, the FDA issued a cautionary notice to the public, advising against consuming the aforementioned unregistered brands.

Consumers who have already purchased these products are urged to immediately discontinue their use and ensure proper disposal. Additionally, retailers and distributors are requested to withdraw all stocks of these brands from the market.

To safeguard public health, the FDA stressed the importance of consumers exercising caution when selecting water products.

They encouraged consumers to choose products that have been duly registered by the FDA, as indicated by an FDA number prominently displayed on the label. This serves as an assurance of compliance with safety and quality standards.

The FDA's swift action against Samdoe Enterprise aims to protect the well-being of consumers and maintain the integrity of the water industry.

The authority said it remains committed to enforcing regulations and ensuring that only safe and registered products are available to the public.

—Classfmonline.com