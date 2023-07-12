High, misplaced government spending caused Ghana’s economic crisis — Dr. Konadu Apraku

Dr. Konadu Apraku, an aspirant in the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) flagbearer race has blamed Ghana's current economic crisis on rapidly increasing government spending that was not efficiently targeted.

In an interview with JoyNews' PM Express on Tuesday, Dr. Apraku who is the ECOWAS Commissioner for Macroeconomic Policy and Research, said " government expenditures went up significantly and it’s a major reason" for the nation's economic woes."

He added, "Well, it’s not whether they’re spent well. Did they go into the priority sector that will give us the greatest impact? If you did that you won’t have the problems."

Dr. Apraku explained that "When your economy is already fragile, something that may not even impact significantly in another country can devastate you. The fragility comes from various reasons, poorly targeting expenditures and therefore not getting the results."

The Commissioner acknowledged there were some economic gains in President Akufo-Addo's first term but "things started going wrong" in his second term due to unsustainable government spending.

Ghana is currently experiencing high inflation, a rapidly depreciating currency, and growing public debt – which forced government to turn to the IMF for an Extended Credit Facility of $3 billion bailout to shore up it sinking economy.