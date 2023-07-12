Leaked IGP tape: ‘I've shocking video evidence than what is circulating; the tape is genuine’—Adam Bonaa

Dr. Adam Bonaa, security and safety expert

Dr. Adam Bonaa, a security and safety expert has said the leaked tape plotting to oust Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is not doctored as perceived.

He noted that he has in his possession the tape including video evidence to confirm that that tape is genuine.

According to Mr. Bonaa, embarrassing portions of what is going viral on social media have been concealed for national security concerns.

He said in an interview with TV3 on July 12 that “You know the funny thing is that you know what I have seen and what I have watched. I have some of this information in video and I have some of this information about three hours of this information and these people ganging up, and what I have seen and so when I hear people talking about artificial intelligence, I think they don’t actually know what it is.

“I am telling you that on authority this is 100 percent... it is not doctored. As of yesterday night they were still ganging up not knowing such a thing was going to be put out there. I mean if you listen to the entire tape and watch some of the videos, you will be shocked. Whatever is out there is the tip of the iceberg, and whatever is not out there is a matter of national concern and security."

He urged anyone with a copy of the video to continue to conceal it from the public.

“And am sure anybody who has a copy should continue to keep it safe and such cases should be dealt in doors in court because a lot of the things said are very reprehensible and can be injurious to this country,” Dr.Adama Bonaa stated.

In the leaked audio going viral on social media, a Police Commissioner is heard telling a certain Alhaji of the NPP to forget winning the next general elections if the current IGP remains in office.

To convince the politician, the Commissioner cited the example of the recent Assin North by-election, saying the IGP will do the same or even more to foil any attempt by the NPP to rig the 2024 elections.

“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8. In politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Commissioner said in the leaked audio.

In reaction, Ambrose Dery in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM said the IGP has been exceptional in the delivery of his duties and there are no plans to take him out of office.

“We should dismiss such reports with contempt. There’s no plot to remove anybody, as far as I’m concerned he is doing a good job,” he told the media in Parliament on Tuesday.