Removing IGP Dampare for being too competent would be politically suicidal for NPP, gov’t – Prof. Gyampo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has reacted to the viral recording on the alleged plot to fire the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

In a lengthy audio that has gone viral on social media, a man said to be a Police Commissioner is heard discussing with a politician the need to sack the current IGP to help the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the 8.

This has become topical in both social and traditional media with calls for an investigation into the matter.

Reacting to the recording in a post on Facebook, Prof. Ransford Gyampo argued that any move by government to sack the IGP would be politically suicidal.

According to him, if there is no plot to fire Dr. George Akuffo Dampare then government must swiftly disassociate itself from the audio and its content.

“It would be politically suicidal for the NPP as a Party and the Akufo Addo government to think about removing the IGP for being too competent. But if this is not their thinking, why can’t they swiftly dissociate themselves from the rumors?” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in his post.

Meanwhile, the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery has indicated that the recording should be ignored.

Speaking to the media in Parliament on Tuesday, July 11, the Minister said the work of the IGP is appreciated and he is not going anywhere.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
