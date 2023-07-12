ModernGhana logo
Leaked tape to oust IGP serious security threat —Adam Bonaa

Security and safety expert Dr. Adam Bonaa has said the content of the leaked tape should be investigated.

According to Mr. Bonaa, the involvement of the police in such conspiracies put the country's citizens at security risk.

In an interview with TV3 on July 12, he stated, “This is a security alert issue that is dangerous to the peace of this country, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 elections. This is reprehensible, and regrettable for you know. The architecture of our electoral process, we also know the architecture of internal security, if you are talking about the internal security of this country, the foremost agency is the Ghana Police Service, if you are talking about seniority in the Ghana Police service, if you are going beyond COP then it is IGP.

“And so to have a COP and a superintendent of police and a few others in acting service plotting to oust one of their own then I mean this are the person who is supposed to be professionals plotting to unseat another professional is unethical and a threat to the peace we have enjoyed in this country. Can you imagine a superintendent of police saying that the President doesn’t have a listening ear?” Dr. Adam Bonaa stated.

In the leaked audio going viral on social media, a Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard in the leaked audio telling a certain Alhaji in the NPP to forget winning the next general elections if the current IGP remains in office.

To convince the politician, the Commissioner cited the example at the recent Assin North by-election, saying he will do the same or even more to foil any attempt by the NPP to rig the 2024 elections.

“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8. In politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Commissioner said in the leaked audio.

He further expressed frustration that all his efforts to convince President Akufo Addo to sack IGP Dr Dampare have proved futile.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, Ambrose Dery said the IGP has been exceptional in the delivery of his duties and there are no plans to take him out of office.

