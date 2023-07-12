ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Western-backed charity kidnapping children in Ghana – BBC reveals

Headlines Western-backed charity kidnapping children in Ghana – BBC reveals
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

International Justice Mission (IJM), a deep-pocketed anti-slavery charity, has wrecked the lives of at least two families in Ghana in the name of saving their children from trafficking, according to an undercover investigation by BBC Africa Eye published on Monday.

The BBC confirmed two documented cases in which children were removed from their families by Ghanaian police acting under IJM’s instructions in traumatizing nighttime raids. Their relatives – some of whom were also “kidnapped” in the dead of night – were then prosecuted for trafficking, leaving them penniless and ostracized, if they won the case, or locked up away from their children for years, if they didn’t.

During the September 2022 raid dubbed ‘Operation Hilltop’, police removed four children from the village of Mogyigna, including 11-year-old Fatima, who was carried away from her grandmother as the older woman was held at gunpoint. Two of Fatima’s uncles were arrested.

An undercover reporter who joined IJM observed that even as staff told police and social services that the children from Mogyigna had been trafficked to work as “slave laborers” on manmade Lake Volta, the group’s legal officer told their internal WhatsApp group that there were “no elements of trafficking” in three of the four children’s cases at all, and that the fourth was disputed by the child’s family.

The group had removed the children anyway because it claimed they were “at risk” of child labor, isolating them for over four months in an IJM shelter with no news of their families while Ghanaian social services confirmed that no trafficking had taken place.

The children were eventually sent home, but not before Fatima’s grandfather had died and her uncles, who had been prosecuted for child trafficking and child labor, had been forced to spend their savings on transportation to court and bail hearings before their names were finally cleared. IJM is so deeply embedded into the prosecutorial fabric of Ghana that a lawyer for the charity actually stood in for the state prosecutor during one of the hearings, the BBC reported.

A senior IJM staffer told the undercover reporter that the NGO had a quota system, requiring a certain number of rescues and prosecutions per year. Workers who failed to meet those targets were supposedly denied pay raises and even risked losing their jobs. Failing to retrieve children from a raid was not an option, according to one worker, who told the undercover, “We can’t say we didn’t get even one [child], we need to get some.”

IJM, which takes in over $100 million (£78 million) in funding annually, defended its rescue and prosecution targets as necessary for stopping child trafficking, but denied any penalties existed for failing to meet them. The group described Operation Hilltop as a success.

Source: rt.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Zongo Development Fund blows GH700,000 on rent; pays GH29,000 monthly Zongo Development Fund blows GH¢700,000 on rent; pays GH¢29,000 monthly

1 hour ago

Prosecution of Gyakye Quayson nauseating, Attorney-General must drop case – Martin Kpebu Prosecution of Gyakye Quayson nauseating, Attorney-General must drop case – Mart...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo has failed the fight against corruption – Martin Kpebu Akufo-Addo has failed the fight against corruption – Martin Kpebu

1 hour ago

2024 polls: NPP will struggle to convince Ghanaians over economic crisis – Kwame Pianim 2024 polls: NPP will struggle to convince Ghanaians over economic crisis – Kwame...

2 hours ago

Alhaji Said Sinare Alhaji Said Sinare sick, allegedly flown outside Ghana for cancer treatment?

3 hours ago

Kwabena Agyepong launches campaign on six pillars to build robust economy of Ghana Kwabena Agyepong launches campaign on six pillars to build robust economy of Gha...

3 hours ago

Lets not be bamboozled with excitable slogans that lead us nowhere — Kwabena Agyepong to Ghanaians Let’s not be bamboozled with excitable slogans that lead us nowhere — Kwabena Ag...

3 hours ago

NPP cannot afford to go into next election with people that led the country into a crisis – Kwabena Agyepong NPP cannot afford to go into next election with people that led the country into...

3 hours ago

AP - Adrian Wyld West offers Ukraine 'security commitments', far short of NATO membership

3 hours ago

Deal Swiftly with Rumors if you arent contemplating the removal of Dampare - Prof Gyampo tells Akufo Addo Deal Swiftly with Rumors if you aren’t contemplating the removal of Dampare - Pr...

Just in....
body-container-line