Criminalizing dual citizenship ridiculous – Kwame Pianim

A renowned economist, Kwame Pianim, has backed former President John Dramani Mahama’s plan to amend the constitution to allow persons with dual citizenship to hold certain positions in Ghana.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr Pianim said the constitution should be amended to allow persons with the needed expertise to contribute their quota to the country’s development.

He described it as “ridiculous” how the current provisions of the 1992 Constitution deny Ghanaians with dual citizenship the opportunity to serve the nation.

“It is ridiculous that when you have a Green Card, you cannot occupy political office, the only thing that makes sense is the person not becoming president because it is only the president that signs agreements and so why are we trying to fly on one wing when we can fly on two wings?”

Mr. Pianim also predicted a tough election for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

He indicated that it will be extremely difficult for the government to revamp the economy which is currently struggling

“2024 is going to be difficult and that is why I implore the young people who are brave and prepared to take the challenge to get the economy back to do so. It is going to be difficult to get the economy back.”

The NDC's James Gyakye Quayson is currently facing trial for holding allegiance to Canada while he contested the 2020 elections.

— Citi Newsroom

