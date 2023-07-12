ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Leaked tape: 'Akufo-Addo is well pleased with Dampare'—Benjamin Gyewu

Social News Leaked tape: 'Akufo-Addo is well pleased with Dampare'—Benjamin Gyewu
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team member Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah has stated the leaked tape against IGP should be disregarded.

According to Mr. Gyewu-Appiah, President Akufo-Addo is confident in the current administration of the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

In an interview with TV3 on July 12, he said the leaked tape is the work of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to sow a seed of discord within the NPP party.

“In 2007 and in 2008 these are some of the machinations of the NDC. I wouldn’t be shocked, the NDC broke the audio, we know what they can do but I am telling you that the President of the republic has since said that this current IGP has brought glory to the current police service. The ordinary Ghanaian who has lost confidence in the police service right now has so much confidence in this current IGP.

“They know that the current IGP is a very professional man, he is a neutral person, and whoever is wrong will be corrected. I believe there is going to be an investigation and when they are done with the investigation we will know who the true people are but I am telling you that President Akufo-Addo is so pleased with IGP Dampare,” Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah stated.

In the leaked audio going viral on social media, a Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard in the leaked audio telling a certain Alhaji in the NPP to forget winning the next general elections if the current IGP remains in office.

To convince the politician, the Commissioner cited the example at the recent Assin North by-election, saying he will do the same or even more to foil any attempt by the NPP to rig the 2024 elections.

“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8. In politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Commissioner said in the leaked audio.

He further expressed frustration that all his efforts to convince President Akufo Addo to sack IGP Dr Dampare have proved futile.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, Ambrose Dery said the IGP has been exceptional in the delivery of his duties and there are no plans to take him out of office.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

Inflation increases to 42.5 Inflation increases to 42.5%

23 minutes ago

EOCO cracks down on 150 illegal online loan platforms threatening customers with death EOCO cracks down on 150 illegal online loan platforms threatening customers with...

26 minutes ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Ablakwa petitions World Bank to investigate US$48million Ascend Scandal

26 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo wants to use pliant, partisan Jean Mensa-led EC to manipulate 2024 elections – Mahama Akufo-Addo wants to use ‘pliant, partisan’ Jean Mensa-led EC to ‘manipulate’ 202...

35 minutes ago

FDA suspend activities of Samdoe Enterprise for unregistered water products FDA suspend activities of Samdoe Enterprise for unregistered water products

35 minutes ago

Takoradi: Police allegedly tear beads of married woman with husband arrested Takoradi: Police allegedly tear beads of married woman with husband arrested

35 minutes ago

NPP paid Bawumia's salary while in opposition – Alan's spokesperson reveals NPP paid Bawumia's salary while in opposition – Alan's spokesperson reveals

2 hours ago

Dr. Konadu Apraku, NPP flagbearer aspirant High, misplaced government spending caused Ghana’s economic crisis — Dr. Konadu ...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Tagging Akufo-Addo corrupt unrelated, reckless, beyond the tale – Ahiagbah takes...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Vetting Committee clears all 10 aspirants to contest in primaries NPP flagbearer race: Vetting Committee clears all 10 aspirants to contest in pri...

Just in....
body-container-line