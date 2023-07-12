Leaked tape: 'Akufo-Addo is well pleased with Dampare'—Benjamin Gyewu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team member Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah has stated the leaked tape against IGP should be disregarded.

According to Mr. Gyewu-Appiah, President Akufo-Addo is confident in the current administration of the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

In an interview with TV3 on July 12, he said the leaked tape is the work of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to sow a seed of discord within the NPP party.

“In 2007 and in 2008 these are some of the machinations of the NDC. I wouldn’t be shocked, the NDC broke the audio, we know what they can do but I am telling you that the President of the republic has since said that this current IGP has brought glory to the current police service. The ordinary Ghanaian who has lost confidence in the police service right now has so much confidence in this current IGP.

“They know that the current IGP is a very professional man, he is a neutral person, and whoever is wrong will be corrected. I believe there is going to be an investigation and when they are done with the investigation we will know who the true people are but I am telling you that President Akufo-Addo is so pleased with IGP Dampare,” Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah stated.

In the leaked audio going viral on social media, a Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard in the leaked audio telling a certain Alhaji in the NPP to forget winning the next general elections if the current IGP remains in office.

To convince the politician, the Commissioner cited the example at the recent Assin North by-election, saying he will do the same or even more to foil any attempt by the NPP to rig the 2024 elections.

“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8. In politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Commissioner said in the leaked audio.

He further expressed frustration that all his efforts to convince President Akufo Addo to sack IGP Dr Dampare have proved futile.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, Ambrose Dery said the IGP has been exceptional in the delivery of his duties and there are no plans to take him out of office.