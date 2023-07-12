Kwabena Agyepong launches campaign on six pillars to build robust economy of Ghana

12.07.2023 LISTEN

Ghanaian engineer, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong launched his campaign on Tuesday, July 11 to become the new flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and subsequently president of the country.

Speaking at the launch of his campaign dubbed ‘the New Dawn’, Mr. Agyepong promised an inclusive government that will unite Ghana from Hamile, to Pusiga, through Kintampo to Elubo and Aflao.

He assured that his government will restore the dignity of the Ghanaian people and give every citizen a reasonable opportunity to live out their full potential.

To achieve this, Kwabena Agyepong stressed that his government will focus on six key issues including running a lean wholly downsized government, enforcing law and order, imposing discipline, and ensuring compliance.

He said his government will also focus on cutting waste in the public sector, restoring meritocracy and professionalism, embarking on urban regeneration and renewal, and a focus on entertainment and Sports.

“In this NEW DAWN, I envision a Ghana that is economically robust and resilient, fiscally responsible, socially cohesive, and fully accountable to the good people,” Kwabena Agyepong said in his address at his campaign launch.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful has admonished electorates and delegates not to focus on materialism when making their decisions to vote for an aspirant or a presidential candidate.

“I urge party delegates to consider this. You retain the power of choice. The future of our party and our country rests in your hands. You have a sacred responsibility to choose the next leader of our party NPP with WISDOM and FORETHOUGHT.

“We should not allow materialism to rule our political space. The fight for the soul of this country is in its crucial stages. Whatever decision you make in the upcoming election, the effect may be felt several years down the line in the remotest Hamlet. It is time to vote VALUES, vote PRINCIPLES, vote CHARACTER,” Kwabena Agyepong said at his campaign launch.