ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Let’s not be bamboozled with excitable slogans that lead us nowhere — Kwabena Agyepong to Ghanaians

Headlines Lets not be bamboozled with excitable slogans that lead us nowhere — Kwabena Agyepong to Ghanaians
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has launched his campaign to drive his ambition to become the next President of Ghana.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, July 11, the renowned engineer admonished delegates and Ghanaian electorates not to be swayed by materialism when chosing a candidate.

He insists that with the crisis the country finds itself in, Ghanaians must not allow themselves to be bamboozled with excitable slogans on a bandwagon that leads Ghana nowhere.

“I urge party delegates to consider this. You retain the power of choice. The future of our party and our country rests in your hands. You have a sacred responsibility to choose the next leader of our party NPP with WISDOM and FORETHOUGHT.

“We should not allow materialism to rule our political space. The fight for the soul of this country is in its crucial stages. Whatever decision you make in the upcoming election, the effect may be felt several years down the line in the remotest Hamlet. It is time to vote VALUES, vote PRINCIPLES, vote CHARACTER,” Kwabena Agyepong said at his campaign launch.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful continued, “Let us restore AUTHENTICITY, INTEGRITY, and SUBSTANCE back into our political landscape and not allow ourselves to be bamboozled with excitable slogans on a bandwagon that leads us nowhere. We must dispel the fog of uncertainty.”

Kwabena Agyepong has promised an inclusive government that will unite Ghana from Hamile, to Pusiga, through Kintampo to Elubo and Aflao.

He assures that his government will restore the dignity of the Ghanaian people and give every citizen a reasonable opportunity to live out their full potential.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

Alhaji Said Sinare Alhaji Said Sinare sick, allegedly flown outside Ghana for cancer treatment?

2 hours ago

Kwabena Agyepong launches campaign on six pillars to build robust economy of Ghana Kwabena Agyepong launches campaign on six pillars to build robust economy of Gha...

2 hours ago

Lets not be bamboozled with excitable slogans that lead us nowhere — Kwabena Agyepong to Ghanaians Let’s not be bamboozled with excitable slogans that lead us nowhere — Kwabena Ag...

2 hours ago

NPP cannot afford to go into next election with people that led the country into a crisis – Kwabena Agyepong NPP cannot afford to go into next election with people that led the country into...

2 hours ago

AP - Adrian Wyld West offers Ukraine 'security commitments', far short of NATO membership

2 hours ago

Deal Swiftly with Rumors if you arent contemplating the removal of Dampare - Prof Gyampo tells Akufo Addo Deal Swiftly with Rumors if you aren’t contemplating the removal of Dampare - Pr...

11 hours ago

Brazilian police found the men perched over the ship's rudder. By Handout Police fdrale brsilienneAFP Brazil rescues stowaways on ship from Nigeria

12 hours ago

Anthrax outbreak: Ban on consumption of meat and meat products lifted Anthrax outbreak: Ban on consumption of meat and meat products lifted

12 hours ago

Peter Toobu IGP must ignore “despicable” leaked tape, waste no precious time investigating u...

13 hours ago

We won't accept part payment — Owed food suppliers to government We won't accept part payment — Owed food suppliers to government

Just in....
body-container-line