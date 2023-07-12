Let’s not be bamboozled with excitable slogans that lead us nowhere — Kwabena Agyepong to Ghanaians

Flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has launched his campaign to drive his ambition to become the next President of Ghana.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, July 11, the renowned engineer admonished delegates and Ghanaian electorates not to be swayed by materialism when chosing a candidate.

He insists that with the crisis the country finds itself in, Ghanaians must not allow themselves to be bamboozled with excitable slogans on a bandwagon that leads Ghana nowhere.

“I urge party delegates to consider this. You retain the power of choice. The future of our party and our country rests in your hands. You have a sacred responsibility to choose the next leader of our party NPP with WISDOM and FORETHOUGHT.

“We should not allow materialism to rule our political space. The fight for the soul of this country is in its crucial stages. Whatever decision you make in the upcoming election, the effect may be felt several years down the line in the remotest Hamlet. It is time to vote VALUES, vote PRINCIPLES, vote CHARACTER,” Kwabena Agyepong said at his campaign launch.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful continued, “Let us restore AUTHENTICITY, INTEGRITY, and SUBSTANCE back into our political landscape and not allow ourselves to be bamboozled with excitable slogans on a bandwagon that leads us nowhere. We must dispel the fog of uncertainty.”

Kwabena Agyepong has promised an inclusive government that will unite Ghana from Hamile, to Pusiga, through Kintampo to Elubo and Aflao.

He assures that his government will restore the dignity of the Ghanaian people and give every citizen a reasonable opportunity to live out their full potential.