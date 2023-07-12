ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.07.2023 Headlines

NPP cannot afford to go into next election with people that led the country into a crisis – Kwabena Agyepong

NPP cannot afford to go into next election with people that led the country into a crisis – Kwabena Agyepong
12.07.2023 LISTEN

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has said Ghana need a new face with great ideas to restore the country from the current economic quagmire.

On Tuesday, July 11, the renowned engineer launched his campaign in Accra as he announced his plans to usher the country into a new dawn.

Speaking at the launch, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong urged delegates to vote for a person like him who has not been part of the current government responsible for the economic crisis the country finds itself in.

According to him, this is the only way the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can win the 2024 General Elections.

“It is true that the international climate has been hostile. But how many other countries had inflation skyrocket to 54%, food inflation hitting the roof and our cedi only just slightly recovering after a wild tailspin last year? These are stark signals of economic distress, and we cannot hide that fact. We have had to endure a painful debt exchange program with pensioners laying siege at the finance ministry.

“Our party (NPP) therefore cannot afford to put forward those who led us to this state and expect Ghanaians to embrace them during the 2024 election. We need a new face, a pair of clean hands, and a leader to reconnect with our base and earn the trust of Ghanaians. I humbly submit that I, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong offer the hope of a fresh start,” the flagbearer aspirant said.

In his address, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong promised delegates leadership that "understands the people, loves the people, and helps the people."

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

Alhaji Said Sinare Alhaji Said Sinare sick, allegedly flown outside Ghana for cancer treatment?

2 hours ago

Kwabena Agyepong launches campaign on six pillars to build robust economy of Ghana Kwabena Agyepong launches campaign on six pillars to build robust economy of Gha...

2 hours ago

Lets not be bamboozled with excitable slogans that lead us nowhere — Kwabena Agyepong to Ghanaians Let’s not be bamboozled with excitable slogans that lead us nowhere — Kwabena Ag...

2 hours ago

NPP cannot afford to go into next election with people that led the country into a crisis – Kwabena Agyepong NPP cannot afford to go into next election with people that led the country into...

2 hours ago

AP - Adrian Wyld West offers Ukraine 'security commitments', far short of NATO membership

2 hours ago

Deal Swiftly with Rumors if you arent contemplating the removal of Dampare - Prof Gyampo tells Akufo Addo Deal Swiftly with Rumors if you aren’t contemplating the removal of Dampare - Pr...

11 hours ago

Brazilian police found the men perched over the ship's rudder. By Handout Police fdrale brsilienneAFP Brazil rescues stowaways on ship from Nigeria

12 hours ago

Anthrax outbreak: Ban on consumption of meat and meat products lifted Anthrax outbreak: Ban on consumption of meat and meat products lifted

12 hours ago

Peter Toobu IGP must ignore “despicable” leaked tape, waste no precious time investigating u...

13 hours ago

We won't accept part payment — Owed food suppliers to government We won't accept part payment — Owed food suppliers to government

Just in....
body-container-line