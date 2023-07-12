NPP cannot afford to go into next election with people that led the country into a crisis – Kwabena Agyepong

12.07.2023 LISTEN

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has said Ghana need a new face with great ideas to restore the country from the current economic quagmire.

On Tuesday, July 11, the renowned engineer launched his campaign in Accra as he announced his plans to usher the country into a new dawn.

Speaking at the launch, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong urged delegates to vote for a person like him who has not been part of the current government responsible for the economic crisis the country finds itself in.

According to him, this is the only way the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can win the 2024 General Elections.

“It is true that the international climate has been hostile. But how many other countries had inflation skyrocket to 54%, food inflation hitting the roof and our cedi only just slightly recovering after a wild tailspin last year? These are stark signals of economic distress, and we cannot hide that fact. We have had to endure a painful debt exchange program with pensioners laying siege at the finance ministry.

“Our party (NPP) therefore cannot afford to put forward those who led us to this state and expect Ghanaians to embrace them during the 2024 election. We need a new face, a pair of clean hands, and a leader to reconnect with our base and earn the trust of Ghanaians. I humbly submit that I, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong offer the hope of a fresh start,” the flagbearer aspirant said.

In his address, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong promised delegates leadership that "understands the people, loves the people, and helps the people."