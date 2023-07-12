Anthrax outbreak: Ban on consumption of meat and meat products lifted

Ministry of Food and Agriculture has lifted the ban on the movement of ruminants and slaughtering of same for consumption in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region.

The ban was imposed after cases of Anthrax were recorded in the District.

“The situation has since been contained with no recorded case of the disease since 14th June, 2023,” a statement issued by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, on Tuesday, July 11 said.

“In view of the above and based on expert advice, the ban on movement of ruminants and donkeys, slaughtering, sale, consumption of meat and meat products in the Upper East is hereby lifted today.”

Notwithstanding this decision, the Ministry says measures will be put in place and applied strictly to curb a resurgence.

For instance, the slaughtering of all animals will from hence be under the close supervision of veterinary and environmental health officers at designated abbatoirs and slaughter slabs.

Therefore, food vendors, restaurants and owners as well as butchers whose meat and meat products were not supervised by the veterinary and environmental officers during slaughtering will be arrested.

The public is also advised not to consume meat of dead animals at all cost.

“The Ministry takes this opportunity to thank all stakeholders for supporting the relentless effort to bring the anthrax disease under control and urge the sustenance of the spirit of cooperation.”

-3news.com