IGP must ignore “despicable” leaked tape, waste no precious time investigating unethical stuff – Peter Toobu

Peter Toobu

12.07.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa West Constituency and a retired police officer, Peter Toobu, has urged Ghanaians and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to disregard a leaked tape that suggests the government is planning to rig the 2024 elections by orchestrating the removal of Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The leaked tape uncovered a plot involving a high-ranking police officer and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to oust the IGP in order to facilitate electoral rigging in the upcoming general elections.

During an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra, Mr. Toobu advised Ghanaians to shift their focus to more meaningful matters and avoid wasting time investigating the claims made in the tape or attempting to identify the individuals.

“I am saying that it is below the IGP’s response and I think that if someone is trying to do all kinds of things to let them fire the IGP and it becomes public knowledge, it means that the trap has been revealed. So I think that as a nation we should just let it slide.”

“We should not waste precious time investigating unethical stuff that has the potential to dent our democracy when in fact it has been revealed and they can no longer do it,” he stated.

He, however, described the tape as despicable and has the intention to paint the Ghana Police Service (GPS) black if attention is paid to it.

“What we have gotten from the tape is disgraceful, shameful, and very unethical. If we give an ear to such things we will destroy the police institution,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has called on the government to thoroughly investigate the leaked tape.

Speaking to journalists, the Ranking Member on the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga said such comments pass for treason hence the need for urgent action to be taken by the government to deal with the concern.

“The actions of the one behind the audio for me pass for treason. And this matter must be dealt with as such. It is an attempt to subvert the will of the people in 2024. Such conducts can compromise the security of our country because if the people exercise their sovereign will in 2024 and anybody attempts to stand in the way of our people, clearly we are not going to allow that to happen,” he stated.

Mr Agalga urged the interior minister to take steps immediately to investigate the matter and bring the persons involved to book and not just refute the claim and end it there.

-citinewsroom