CETAG threatens strike over unpaid allowances

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has threatened to go on strike on August 1 if government fails to pay their negotiated allowances and compensation by July 31.

In a press release, issued on July 10, CETAG said the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has delayed negotiations on their new Conditions of Service for over a year.

The National Labour Commission eventually intervened and issued an Arbitral Award on May 2, granting CETAG members a new Conditions of Service effective January 1, 2023.

However, the statement noted, "Following the NLC's Compulsory Arbitral Award, the parties proceeded to sign off the negotiation agreement which has been communicated to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) by FWSC since 26th May, 2023 for approval and implementation.”

It continued, “Surprisingly, the MOF has refused to act on the FWSC's letter together with the NLC's Arbitral ORDERS in spite of letters we have written to the MoF requesting the immediate implementation of the negotiated agreement.”

It stressed, “Our members cannot continue to survive on expired 2020 CoS in this biting economy of Ghana. If the government fails to pay the allowances and compensation by July 31, we will withdraw our services starting August 1."

It added that members would no longer work under the "killer" 12-month workload and demanded a shift to the semester system with breaks in between.

Read a full copy of the statement below:

711202381046-osjvm8x432-951e69f5-b126-4929-a38f-1c048e7d7ec7.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

