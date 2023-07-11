ModernGhana logo
We won't accept part payment — Owed food suppliers to government

We won't accept part payment — Owed food suppliers to government
The National Food Suppliers Association (NAFSA) has rejected government's plan to pay part of their arrears owed by the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

The aggrieved suppliers say the interest on loans they took from Banks has accumulated in excess.

NAFSA spokesperson Kwaku Amedume in a press release on Tuesday, July 11, said they want full payment.

"We wish to state that we are not prepared to accept part payment of the 2022 arrears, given the fact that individual members have accumulated interests on their loans contracted from their respective banks,” the statement said in part.

According to the release, NAFSA leaders met with the Education Minister Hon. Adutwum on July 11 to discuss the Buffer Stock Company's indebtedness to food suppliers.

The Minister claimed that the government had released a total of GHC418 million to the Buffer Stock Company between 2021 and 2023, including GHC283 million in 2022.

However, Amedume said: "Even though the Minister asserts to have released an amount of Ghc 283 000,000,000 in 2022 to the Buffer Stock Company for payment of arrears in 2022 members of the National Suppliers Association are yet to receive a penny of the said amount."

The Minister promised to release some funds this week but warned that government cannot pay the full arrears owed.

In reaction, Mr Amedume stressed that part payment would not be accepted.

The protest comes as NAFSA members have been picketing at the premises of the Buffer Stock Company for days demanding unpaid arrears, though NAFCO had promised in an earlier statement to address the issue in a meeting.

