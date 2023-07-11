ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dampare is one of the excellent appointees in three decades — Frankin Cudjoe on leaked audio

Headlines Dampare is one of the excellent appointees in three decades — Frankin Cudjoe on leaked audio
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Founding President of the IMANI Africa Policy Think Tank, Franklin Cudjoe has spoken highly of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

He described him as one of the excellent appointments made in the past three decades in Ghana.

In a short post on Facebook today, July 11, the policy advisor said the IGP is highly effective in his job.

“Dampare, the IGP. Highly effective. One of the few excellent appointments in three decades,” he wrote.

His post comes amid brouhaha concerning a viral audio in which a certain police commissioner is heard allegedly telling some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to get the police chief sacked.

In the audio, the said commissioner noted that the NPP can easily rig the upcoming 2024 general election should it get rid of Dampare.

He cautioned that Dampare will derail the ruling party’s agenda to rig the 2024 general elections.

"This Current IGP, if we make the mistake and take him to elections, it will not help us at all. And I will not even mind if the position is not given to me but that man is changed. We need to break this eight. This IGP is not correct. St Alhaji You have done politics, you know elections is not this eh eh...sometimes elections mafia work is inside oo. And this man sitting down there will not help our party,” the viral audio said in part.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

Brazilian police found the men perched over the ship's rudder. By Handout Police fdrale brsilienneAFP Brazil rescues stowaways on ship from Nigeria

42 minutes ago

Anthrax outbreak: Ban on consumption of meat and meat products lifted Anthrax outbreak: Ban on consumption of meat and meat products lifted

42 minutes ago

Peter Toobu IGP must ignore “despicable” leaked tape, waste no precious time investigating u...

2 hours ago

We won't accept part payment — Owed food suppliers to government We won't accept part payment — Owed food suppliers to government

2 hours ago

Dampare is one of the excellent appointees in three decades — Frankin Cudjoe on leaked audio Dampare is one of the excellent appointees in three decades — Frankin Cudjoe on ...

2 hours ago

NDC is insensitive to the people they represent, boycotting is not the solution— Jantuah ‘NDC is insensitive to the people they represent, boycotting is not the solution...

2 hours ago

School feeding programme is a state-sponsored malnutrition programme – Franklin Cudjoe School feeding programme is a state-sponsored malnutrition programme – Franklin ...

2 hours ago

Plot to oust Dampare: Officer in viral audio must be charged with treason – James Agalga Plot to oust Dampare: Officer in viral audio must be charged with treason – Jame...

2 hours ago

Comptroller-General promotes officer for act of bravery, professionalism Comptroller-General promotes officer for act of bravery, professionalism

2 hours ago

Anlo: Ban on drumming, noisemaking begins September 10 Anlo: Ban on drumming, noisemaking begins September 10

Just in....
body-container-line