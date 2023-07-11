Dampare is one of the excellent appointees in three decades — Frankin Cudjoe on leaked audio

Founding President of the IMANI Africa Policy Think Tank, Franklin Cudjoe has spoken highly of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

He described him as one of the excellent appointments made in the past three decades in Ghana.

In a short post on Facebook today, July 11, the policy advisor said the IGP is highly effective in his job.

“Dampare, the IGP. Highly effective. One of the few excellent appointments in three decades,” he wrote.

His post comes amid brouhaha concerning a viral audio in which a certain police commissioner is heard allegedly telling some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to get the police chief sacked.

In the audio, the said commissioner noted that the NPP can easily rig the upcoming 2024 general election should it get rid of Dampare.

He cautioned that Dampare will derail the ruling party’s agenda to rig the 2024 general elections.

"This Current IGP, if we make the mistake and take him to elections, it will not help us at all. And I will not even mind if the position is not given to me but that man is changed. We need to break this eight. This IGP is not correct. St Alhaji You have done politics, you know elections is not this eh eh...sometimes elections mafia work is inside oo. And this man sitting down there will not help our party,” the viral audio said in part.