ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Saglemi Housing Trial: State prosecution witness on national assignment

By Morkporkpor Anku 
Crime & Punishment Saglemi Housing Trial: State prosecution witness on national assignment
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

An Accra High Court has adjourned the trial involving Alhaji Collins Dauda, a former Water Resources, Works, and Housing minister and four others to enable the State to produce its first prosecution witness.

The prosecution led by Madam Hilda Craig, the Principal State Attorney informed the Court that the witness; Reverend Stephen Yaw Osei, the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Water Resources, Works, and Housing was currently on a National Assignment with the President outside Accra.

Other persons standing trial over the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project are Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, also a former Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, a former Chief Director of the ministry, Mr Andrew Clocanas, Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS Ghana Limited and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, Chief Executive Officer, and owner of Ridge Management Solutions Ghana Limited.

They are facing 70 charges. They are said to have willfully caused financial loss to the state over the $200M sum approved for the project.

They have all pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail.

Justice Ernest Owusu Dapaah, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge told the parties that the trial had to be adjourned because the defence had filed separate motions.

He said the Court would also ascertain the orders made for the State to file further disclosures sought by the defence.

They are yet to serve the application on the prosecution, who have said they would not be able to express their opinion on the motion unless those disclosures were served on them.

The trial was adjourned to July 26, 2023.
Some bigwigs from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were in court to solidarize with their members.

They include Dr Dominic Ayine, a former Deputy Attorney General, Dr Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle constituency, Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu Constituency, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, MP for Tamale Central, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare a Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and Kwabena Donkor, MP for the Pru East constituency,

GNA

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

'Akufo-Addo gov't has struggled to deliver' — Kwabena Agyepong 'Akufo-Addo gov't has struggled to deliver' — Kwabena Agyepong

56 minutes ago

AG files injunction against Cassius Minings US 300m International Arbitration AG files injunction against Cassius Mining’s US$ 300m International Arbitration

56 minutes ago

James Quaysons lawyers vow to appeal High Court ruling on stay of proceedings James Quayson’s lawyers vow to appeal High Court ruling on stay of proceedings

1 hour ago

Probe alleged audio recording of plot to remove Dampare, it's treasonable — Minority to Interior Minister Probe alleged audio recording of plot to remove Dampare, it's treasonable — Mino...

1 hour ago

Saglemi Housing Trial: State prosecution witness on national assignment Saglemi Housing Trial: State prosecution witness on national assignment

1 hour ago

Leaked tape: Ambrose Dery denies plot to oust Dampare, rig 2024 polls Leaked tape: Ambrose Dery denies plot to oust Dampare, rig 2024 polls

1 hour ago

Dont allow newcomers to lead NPP in 2024 – Kwabena Agyepong tell delegates Don’t allow newcomers to lead NPP in 2024 – Kwabena Agyepong tell delegates

1 hour ago

Geological Survey assess suspected earth tremor at Twifo-Mampong Geological Survey assess suspected earth tremor at Twifo-Mampong

2 hours ago

Its a shame to have top police officials plotting to get rid of Dampare – Adam Bonaa It’s a shame to have top police officials plotting to get rid of Dampare – Adam ...

2 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin Parliament summons Education Minister to explain picketing of Food Suppliers at ...

Just in....
body-container-line