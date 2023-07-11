‘NDC is insensitive to the people they represent, boycotting is not the solution’— Jantuah

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah, a leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has registered his disapproval of the National Democratic Congress' continuous boycott of business in parliament.

According to Mr. Jantuah, there are better ways than holding parliament to ransom.

In an interview on GHONE TV on July 11, he stated, “ If any of the 137 Members of Parliament intend to do what they are doing now shouldn’t they have gone back to their constituency and their constituency members that this is the reason why we want to take such actions and let the constituency members give them the go-ahead to do it and then they come to parliament and show the evidence of the people agreeing that they should go on a boycott?

“But no. The last time they did this parliament didn’t sit to whose detriment? to the people! In the court the law lies in the bosom of the judge, Attorney General Godfred Dame also feels that some of the comments that are being made on this case can intimidate the prosecution lawyer.

“Let the big shots in NDC go to court and sit there. President Mahama is there, let them go to court that will even have a stronger impact than what they are currently doing,” Lawyer Kwame Jantuah stated.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson’s application for a stay of proceedings has been dismissed by an Accra High Court.