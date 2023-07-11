Probe alleged audio recording of plot to remove Dampare, it's treasonable — Minority to Interior Minister

Builsa North Member of Parliament James Agalga has told the Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery to investigate the audio recording that captures persons suspected to be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) allegedly plotting to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office.

Mr Agalga who is a member of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament said the action of the one behind the take is treasonable and hence must be investigated thoroughly.

The former Deputy Interior Minister told journalists in Parliament on Tuesday, July 11 that “If the audio is authenticated then it will mean that there are people within the government circus, the NPP, who have resorted to evil machinations to subvert the will of the electorate in 2024. That for me, is an important revelation that must be taken very seriously.

“The actions of the one behind that audio, for me, pass for treason and this matter must be dealt with as such, it passes for treason, it is an attempt to subvert the will of the Ghanaian people in 2024, and the ramifications can be very dire. We do not dismiss what has been said, the revelations in that audio are very serious and so for me, rather than dismiss what is contained in the audio, I will urge the Interior Minister to take steps very quickly to get to the bottom of the matter and persons suspected to be responsible for that audio need to be investigated.”

Meanwhile, the Minister for the Interior Ambrose Dery has dismissed reports that stalwarts of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are scheming to remove the Inspector General of Police.

“There is no plot to remove anybody,” he told journalists in Accra on Tuesday, July 11.

He added “I can assure you that I serve a president who is committed and has respect for human rights. Under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo we will make sure that 2024 is peaceful.

“One thing to be sure, 2024 will not be a violent election by anybody and no one will want to thwart the will of the people. If you vote us in, you vote us in, if you vote us out, you vote us out.”

Portions of an audio that allegedly captures the plot to remove Dr Dampare said that “Alhaji, my only problem… this current IGP if we do a mistake and take him to the elections, it will not help us.

“It will not help us at all and I will not mind if the position is not given to me but that man is changed; because he will not help us, he will not help us at all… he won't help the party at all.

“I know there are others who are also good for this position, if I don't get and this man is changed and those people that we think they are our men get I (it is ok)t… Because we need to break this 8.

“That is important, we need to break the 8… Because I wouldn't want doctor to become the flagbearer and then we lose the elections… ” one of the senior officers told the senior NPP members who is believed to be a former regional chairman of the party and now a traditional ruler.”

—3news.com