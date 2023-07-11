ModernGhana logo
Gov’t impressed with Dampare; there’s no plot to remove him – Ambrose Dery

Interior Minister Ambrose Derry says government is impressed with the performance of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare dismissing reports of plot to remove him from office.

“We should dismiss such reports with contempt. There’s no plot to remove anybody, as far as I’m concerned he is doing a good job,” he told the media in Parliament on Tuesday.

The comments come in the wake of a leaked audio in which a top police officer is heard plotting with an alleged senior member of the governing New Patriotic Party for the removal of the IGP.

The Police officer is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.

He further noted that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.

“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the top police officer is heard saying.

He also stated that the President has refused to listen to his appeals to replace the IGP.

“The President is not listening; I have been telling him. Even if they don’t want to give me the job, they should give it to another person but they want to listen”.

