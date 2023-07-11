This is court of law, not court of political gimmicks — Deputy A-G on Quayson application dismissal

Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has said they feel vindicated by the dismissal of the application filed by Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson against his daily trial.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah stated that the court was interested in the facts of the matter vis-a-vis what the law says and not the political gimmicks.

An Accra High Court on Tuesday, July 11 dismissed the application filed by Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson seeking to halt the daily trial.

His lawyers say they will file a motion at the Court of Appeal.

Earlier, his lawyer Mr Tsatsu Tsikata argued in court that his client was on a national assignment when the Assin North by-election, was approaching, citing Article 55(13) of the 1992 Constitution to have his application granted.

Speaking on this matter in an interview with the press in court, Mr Tuah-Yeboah said “we feel vindicated, this is a court of law, it is not a court of political gimmicks or razmataz, it is for us to speak law and talk law in court. we spoke law and we have been vindicated. The trial is going to continue on Friday, Friday ur witness will be in court and continue with the cross-examination.”

Regarding the decision by the lawyers of Mr Quasyon to file the stay of proceedings, he said “It is within their right to do so but their filing does not automatically stays the proceedings of the trial, if they file we will respond accordingly.

“To us, we are dealing with law, we are not dealing with sentiments, we are not dealing with politics in court, politics belongs to the political platforms, law belongs to the court, we are in court to talk law and not politics.”

