Ho flooding due to volume of rainwater – Minister

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, has ascribed the cause of the flooding incident that occurred in Ho last Saturday and destroyed several properties to the volume of water from the downpour that overflew the city’s drainage systems.

“The drains are available and have been completed. However, you know that every drain has a capacity. If the volume of water is much greater than the drain can accommodate, then there will be overflow. So I think that it is the sheer volume of water that caused this havoc,” he stated.

As such, Dr Letsa said that a lot of actions are being taken by the assembly in collaboration with other stakeholders to ensure that a similar situation does not occur in the next downpour. He was speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Monday.

“Obviously, there are structures on waterways that need to be cleared before we have another downpour,” he said.

Mr Letsa described Saturday’s downpour in Ho as unusual and torrential, adding that “it was a very heavy rain, and the volume was serious. There was no wind, and it took all of us by surprise. I know that not all of us were prepared.”

The Volta regional minister recounted that the rain, which started around 3pm and lasted for about two to three hours, choked gutters, flooded homes, and affected many businesses. He therefore said that there would be a need for relief items to be distributed to displaced persons.

