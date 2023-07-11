UDS-MSA organises free medical screening for residents of Malshegu

Ghana Medical Students Association, a chapter of the University for Development Studies (UDS-GMSA) has embarked on free medical screening for residents of Malshegu and its surrounding areas.

The screening, which involved diabetes, hepatitis B, breast cancer, eye diseases, prostrate diseases, and hypertension, among others, was aimed at helping residents know their health status to enable them to seek early treatment.

It also formed part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the students to give back to society.

The exercise, in collaboration with some educated citizens of Malshegu known as "Malshegu at Heart" and Batieka Hospital, saw over 700 residents benefit from the exercise.

Speaking after the exercise, Mustapha Zakaria, President of UDS-GMSA, noted that regular medical check-ups help to know one's status and the medication needed to get fit.

"As medical students, it behoves on us to give back to society, and we thought it wise to help enhance the health needs of society, and that is the reason why this medical screening is taking place," he said.

He noted that most of the conditions recorded were prevalent among the elderly, who were provided with some subsidized drugs.

"We also detected that many people had increased blood pressures, known as hypertension conditions, above the normal, followed by diabetes, breast cancer, and prostate cancer, respectively," he explained.

Ignorance, he noted, had been an issue, saying "in the last couple of years, there have been some improvements due to the rigorous campaign against self-medication and also the need for people to go for medical check-ups."

"The rate at which people are resorting to social media for medication is alarming, and therefore one needs to be careful of what one reads online," he said.

He stressed that not all the information on social media is accurate, and so one needs to be mindful of the prescriptions there before posing a risk to them.

According to him, the only way to access quality medical care is to get in touch with professional health practitioners for advice, which would go a long way to curbing drug abuse.

"Self-medication is not advisable for those who have the habit of taking drugs not prescribed by a practitioner and resort to the internet due to its accessibility.

"It can lead to the wrong diagnosis of conditions and pose a risk to human health due to the intake of drugs not prescribed that have wide degrees of side effects," he added.

Dr. Simon Alhassan, Lecturer, UDS, and member of Malshegu, noted that the exercise was organized by a group of residents from the community to ensure residents who may have medical conditions that put them at a higher risk of an adverse event due to financial constraints or old age get quick medical treatment.

"It was also a unique chance for the residents to know their health status, take precautionary measures, and seek appropriate medical attention when found to have a condition," he noted.

He advised the people to go for medical check-ups to know their health status for an appropriate cure.