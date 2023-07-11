Penplusbytes organizes inclusive forum on social protection and technology in Tamale

Penplusbytes, a non-governmental organisation has held an inclusive social protection and technology forum in Tamale with a call for the passage of the social accountability and protection bill.

The passage of the bill would empower citizens to actively participate in decision-making processes, demand transparency, and hold public officials accountable for the equitable distribution of resources and opportunities.

The two year “HERE (Health, Education, and Resource Equity) and Now” Project funded by the Open Society Foundation and implemented in Ghana and Mali seeks to promote citizens’ access to quality, inclusive public goods in the health and education sectors as fundamental rights by supporting movement building and empowering citizens to fight corruption in the delivery and access to these services.

It was also to enable citizens to understand the various social protection policies and actively monitor and provide feedback on how best the selected policies should be implemented in their communities.

The forum in partnership with SEND-Ghana and Songtaba dubbed "Institutionalizing Social Accountability in Local Governance: Successes, Gaps, and the Way Forward,” brought together civil society organizations(CSOs), duty bearers and other stakeholders in the social accountability space to dialogue and share experiences on best practices in social accountability.

Former Northern Regional Director Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani expressed worry over the delay of the social protection bill and called for a joint advocacy to get duty bearers to pass the bill to ensure sanity in the country.

Northern Regional Senior Manager of NHIA Tia Ibrahim said mechanisms have been put in place to protect citizens from being exploited by some health officials.

He advised the public to report service providers and individuals engaged in fraudulent acts to any NHIA office for punitive actions.

Northern Regional Project Manager of Send-Ghana, Mohammed Mumuni advocated for a law on social intervention to ensure marginalized are not left out.

Executive Director for Pensplusbyte Jerry Sam noted that impeding factors such as poor governance, weak institutions, systemic corruption, and inadequate budgetary allocation make access to health and education services in Ghana a critical problem, especially for vulnerable groups.

This, he noted coupled with the continuous shrinking of civic engagement, called for the need to build understanding of “what works” and how to design better approaches and improve on existing ones to increase citizen participation and empowerment for better access to health, education, resource utilization, and overall development of communities in Ghana.

He noted that “social accountability is the cornerstone of achieving economic justice in Ghana as it empowers citizens to actively participate in decision-making processes, demand transparency, and hold public officials accountable for the equitable distribution of resources and opportunities”.

“By fostering a culture of social accountability, we can create a society where every Ghanaian has equal access to social protection, ensuring a more just and inclusive economy for all,” he added.

He also advocated the need to set up social protection fund to help address emergency issues in Ghana.

He said feedback collated from the citizens’ monitoring and on the mobile app served as evidence-based information used to generate policy briefs on selected social protection programs such as Free SHS, the School Feeding Programme, the NHIS, the Mental Health Act, and others.

"The policy briefs have so far been presented to the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Secretariat, and the Mental Health Authority," he stressed.