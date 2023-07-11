Ho flood: Demolish NPP office, structures on waterways — NDC to MCE

The Volta Regional Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ho to consider removing more structures situated on waterways in the Ho Municipality to avoid more future flooding in the municipality.

This was said at the Palace of the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State when the Member of Parliament for Ho Hon. Benjamin Kpodo toured some affected areas of the Saturday flood disaster.

Addressing the chiefs and elders of Asogli traditional council, the Regional Secretary Hon. James Gunu appealed to the MCE Hon. Divine Bosson to as part of the measures and steps demolish more structures blocking the flow of rainwater in the municipality including the NPP party office which also is situated along the Agortime Kpetoe road where alot of flooding occurred.

"When I was coming from Kpetoe the last time the water flooded and was running on the road so I urged the MCE to consider removing structures on the waterways which include the NPP regional head office which is also close to the road causing over overflowing of water along the highway," Hon. James Gunu said.

The Member of Parliament for Ho Hon. Benjamin Komla Kpodo on Monday July 10, 2023 in company with regional and Constituency executives including the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the Ho Central Constituency Hon. Richmond Edem Kofi Kpotosu toured the various areas to assess the situation.

Hon. Benjamin Kpodo upon visiting some affected areas including the Asogli State Palace, Alale Street, Nfodzo pack, Barracks Bridge, Mad. Tina Nii (Awonye Store) and finally stopped at the Donorkordzi bridge, charged the NADMO and the technocrats to hurry up with their assessments on time to start putting up measures to curb future incidence.

He urges the assembly to ensure permits are given to individuals before they put up their structures in the municipality.

Preliminary assessments by the Municipal National Disaster Management Organization and the Works Department revealed that some bridges in the town were overflown due to excessive rainwater, leading to massive flooding, particularly around the Civic Centre enclave. As a result, shops in the affected area have suffered significant damage.

Ho, the Volta regional capital on Wednesday was hit with heavy flooding caused by three hours rain destroying properties worth millions of cedis.