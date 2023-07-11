60% of Ghanaians disapprove of President Akufo-Addo’s performance – Survey

A new survey by the Global InfolAnalytics has revealed that 63% of voters believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo compared to 26% who believe it is headed in the right direction.

11% of respondents, however, have no opinion on the direction the country is headed.

On the performance of the president, the poll now shows 34% of voters approve of his job performance compared to 60% who disapprove of his performance while 6% have no opinion.

The polls used a sample size of 6,111 while 30 percent of constituencies from each region were randomly selected and allocated the regional quota based on total voters in each of those constituencies.

On the state of voters' standard of living in the last twelve months, the poll shows that 20% said it had improved, 45% said it had worsened, 29% said it had not changed and 6% did not have an opinion.

On whether voters share the view that the 1992 constitution addresses our needs and challenges as a country, only 28% shared that view, 50% did not share that view and 22% did not have an opinion.

Further, when voters who disagreed were asked whether the constitution should be amended, 63% said “Yes”, 19% said “No” and 18% did not have an opinion.

The polls also show that the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a three percentage (3%) lead among all voters to lead NPP for the 2024 election following the formal launch of his campaign.

The poll shows 36% of voters now prefer Dr Bawumia to lead NPP while 33% prefer Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten (AKK) and 25% prefer Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (KOA).

Mr Kyerematen led Dr Bawumia in April 2023 by 30% to 29%. However, among NPP voters, Dr Bawumia leads with approximately 50%, followed by Mr Kyerematen with 33% and then Ken Agyepong with 16% of the vote. In the event of a runoff, the poll shows that among NPP voters, Dr Bawumia leads Mr Kyerematen by 55% to 45%.

However, among all voters, Mr Kyerematen leads by Dr Bawumia 54% to 46%. The poll also suggests that in the event of a runoff, among NPP voters, 21% of KOA supporters would back Dr Bawumia, while 57% will back Mr Kyerematen and 23% would not vote.

In the race for the Jubilee House, the poll shows both Dr Bawumia and Mr Kyerematen losing grounds to John Dramani Mahama compared to April 2023.

The NDC flagbearer now leads Dr Bawumia by 55% to 37% with 8% of voters saying they intend to vote for someone else (JDM led DMB by 55% to 38% in the April 2023 poll).

The poll also shows the former President leading Mr Kyerematen by 54% to 39% with 7% saying they will vote for someone else. (JDM led AKK by 54% to 40% in the April 2023 poll).

On the question of which political party's candidates’ voters intend to vote for in the parliamentary elections in 2024, 48% of voters indicated they will vote for NDC candidates compared to 36% who indicated that they would vote for NPP candidates, and 3% will vote for other parties' candidates while 13% are unsure which parties' candidates to vote for.

