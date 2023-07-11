NPP flagbearer race: In terms of experience, focus and vision Bawumia is ahead of all aspirants – Majority Leader

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has waded into the flagbearer race of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has assessed the aspirants using a number of metrics.

According to him, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is ahead of all the aspirants in terms of his experience, focus, vision, and humility among other things.

“I am looking at the experience of Dr. Bawmuia, I am looking at the loyalty to the party, I am looking at his focus, I am looking at his vision, I am looking at his temperament, I am looking at his humility amongst the group, he stands out not just tall but very, very tall,” the Majority Leader in Parliament said.

Last week, all 10 aspirants for the NPP flagbearer election were taken through vetting.

A report of the vetting has been presented to the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

It is expected that there will be a super-delegate voting to bring down the number of aspirants to five before the flagbearer election is held on November 4.