Payment of coupons: We have won the battle against gov’t but journey ahead is war - Bondholders Coalition

The Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group has welcomed government’s decision to pay all outstanding principals and coupons and a commitment to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in May.

This is contained in a press release issued by the Group on Tuesday, July 11, to suspend the picketing scheduled to happen at the Ministry of Finance today.

The demonstration has been called off by the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group but the Group insists it remains angry with government due to its betrayal after refusing to pay coupons and principal amounts on investments of members.

While the Group describes the decision by government to now honour its promise as a victory, it adds that there is war ahead and members must stand firm for the journey ahead.

“Today's victory marks a battle won, but we must remember that the journey ahead is a war. We must remain steadfast and united to sustain our progress and ensure justice for all,” parts of the release from the Group signed by its Convener Senyo Hosi said.

The Group adds that members remain angry but choose to exercise extreme self-control, provided that the Government continues to fulfil its obligations promptly as agreed.

