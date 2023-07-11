Angry Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group suspends planned picketing

The Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group has announced that its picketing scheduled for today, July 11, has been suspended.

Last week, the Group in a release indicated that due to the betrayal of government by refusing to pay coupons and principal amounts on investments of members, it will embark on a demonstration at the Ministry of Finance today.

Due to a communique from government last night indicating the payment of all outstanding principals and coupons, the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group has decided to suspend the planned picketing.

“The mounting frustration over Government's neglect, coupled with the unjustifiable withholding of payments for coupons and principal amounts for approximately 150-days, drove us to plan a march to and an overwhelming occupation of the Ministry of Finance named, #OccupyFinance.

“Even before the #OccupyFinance march would begin, victory has been brought to our doors with Government announcing at 11:40 pm yesterday of its payment of all outstanding principals and coupons and a commitment to honour the MoU of 16th May 2023.

“Considering this development, the joint steering committee of the IBF and IBHAG has decided to suspend the march and picketing unless the Government breaches its commitment again,” parts of the release from the Group signed by its Convener Senyo Hosi said.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group insists that it remains angry about how government has treated its members.

Nonetheless, the Group notes that it has chosen to exercise extreme self-control, provided that the Government continues to fulfill its obligations promptly as agreed.

Read the full release from the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group below: