ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Angry Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group suspends planned picketing

Headlines Angry Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group suspends planned picketing
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group has announced that its picketing scheduled for today, July 11, has been suspended.

Last week, the Group in a release indicated that due to the betrayal of government by refusing to pay coupons and principal amounts on investments of members, it will embark on a demonstration at the Ministry of Finance today.

Due to a communique from government last night indicating the payment of all outstanding principals and coupons, the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group has decided to suspend the planned picketing.

“The mounting frustration over Government's neglect, coupled with the unjustifiable withholding of payments for coupons and principal amounts for approximately 150-days, drove us to plan a march to and an overwhelming occupation of the Ministry of Finance named, #OccupyFinance.

“Even before the #OccupyFinance march would begin, victory has been brought to our doors with Government announcing at 11:40 pm yesterday of its payment of all outstanding principals and coupons and a commitment to honour the MoU of 16th May 2023.

“Considering this development, the joint steering committee of the IBF and IBHAG has decided to suspend the march and picketing unless the Government breaches its commitment again,” parts of the release from the Group signed by its Convener Senyo Hosi said.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group insists that it remains angry about how government has treated its members.

Nonetheless, the Group notes that it has chosen to exercise extreme self-control, provided that the Government continues to fulfill its obligations promptly as agreed.

Read the full release from the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group below:

7112023112727-0e72xlkwwr-0da50c72-eb8a-4ca6-9ad9-eb0bd4af233d

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

'Intransigent' EC's 'needless, unapproved' insistence on only Ghana card for voter registration a 'sinister plot' to rig 2024 elections 'Intransigent' EC's 'needless, unapproved' insistence on only Ghana card for vot...

37 minutes ago

We will resist any sinister plot by EC to manipulate 2024 polls – Mahama We will resist any sinister plot by EC to manipulate 2024 polls – Mahama

37 minutes ago

Gods anger will not elude persons engaged in galamsey – Prof. Frimpong-Boateng God’s anger will not elude persons engaged in galamsey – Prof. Frimpong-Boateng

37 minutes ago

Auditor-General must audit free Wi-Fi in Senior High Schools – Eduwatch Auditor-General must audit free Wi-Fi in Senior High Schools – Eduwatch

1 hour ago

Payment of coupons: We have won the battle against govt but journey ahead is war - Bondholders Coalition Payment of coupons: We have won the battle against gov’t but journey ahead is wa...

1 hour ago

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, Spokesperson for National Chief Imam ‘It’s an issue of worry’ — Sheikh Shaibu raises concerns over calls to grant Mar...

2 hours ago

Angry Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group suspends planned picketing Angry Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group suspends planned picketing

2 hours ago

From left to Right: Former President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen 2024 elections: Mahama to win regardless of whoever NPP presents — Poll

2 hours ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematenleft and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia 3% ahead of Alan Kyerematen — Poll

3 hours ago

People outside a Bank of Khartoum branch in Gedaref, which like institutions across Sudan has struggled to provide services since the war began. By - AFP Sudan civil servants go hungry as war claims livelihoods

Just in....
body-container-line